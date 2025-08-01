Heavy rain triggers flash floods and travel chaos on US East Coast

In New York, floodwaters swept through roads and train stations during the evening rush, with commuters wading through submerged platforms at Grand Central Terminal. Videos shared online showed water pouring into city buses and cascading over trains. Firefighters evacuated a Long Island-bound train, and services across Long Island and New Jersey were severely disrupted. Amtrak suspended routes between Philadelphia and Wilmington due to high water over the tracks. States of emergency were declared in New York City and New Jersey.