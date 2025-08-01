New Hemingway-inspired mural unveiled in Latvian port city

The artwork, covering 200 square metres, draws inspiration from American writer Ernest Hemingway, whose themes of self-discovery and exploration shaped the mural’s concept. It is the 35th mural in Liepaja and now forms part of the city’s Street Art Route, which continues to draw attention from visitors around the world. Kroyal will return to France for a short break in August, before continuing his work in the autumn with new projects planned in both France and Benin.