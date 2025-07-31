Portugal battles major wildfires during intense summer heat

More than 3,500 personnel, backed by over 1,100 vehicles and 26 aircraft, were mobilised to contain the blazes. The most serious outbreaks were reported in Arouca and Ponte da Barca, where difficult terrain and shifting winds have slowed progress. In Ponte da Barca, homes came under threat on Wednesday evening and evacuations were carried out. In Arouca, flames spread into the neighbouring municipality of Cinfães. Wildfires are common in Portugal during the summer months. In 2024, at least 5 deaths were linked directly to the fires and dozens of people were injured.