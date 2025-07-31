Welcome to Africanews

WATCH: Rescue efforts in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes kill six

The strikes, which damaged over 70 sites across the capital, caused severe destruction in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts. A missile hit a nine-story residential building in Sviatoshynskyi, flattening its entrance and trapping residents under the rubble. Four people died at the site. Emergency crews worked through the morning to rescue survivors, including a man pulled from debris after five hours. At least nine children were among the injured. Explosions were also reported in the Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

