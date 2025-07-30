Grieving Gaza boy cries for his father killed near aid site

At least 46 Palestinians were killed late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip, according to local hospitals. Medical officials said more than 30 of the dead were seeking humanitarian aid when they were shot or struck. In the north, Shifa hospital says 12 people were shot near the Zikim crossing as they gathered for aid. Thirteen more were killed in strikes on Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun. In the south, Nasser hospital in Khan Younis received 17 bodies from near the Moraj corridor and one from a tent strike. In Nuseirat, four were killed near an aid site, according to Awda hospital. Israeli authorities have not commented on the reports.