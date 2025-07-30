Welcome to Africanews

Protesters demand resignation nine months after Valencia floods

The protest, organised by more than 200 civic, social and trade union organisations, along with victims’ associations and local reconstruction committees, was the latest in a series of monthly demonstrations following the Dana floods. Catarroja was one of the municipalities most severely affected by the flooding and recorded the second highest number of fatalities. Demonstrators called for the resignation of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, over what organisers described as an inadequate response to the disaster. Similar protests have taken place on or around the 29th of each month since the floods.

