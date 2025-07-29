North Korea opens new beach resort to locals but bans foreign tourists

Foreign tourists remain barred, with Pyongyang announcing a ban last week despite earlier praise from leader Kim Jong Un, who called the resort “one of the greatest successes this year.” But the scope of the ban remains unclear. Meanwhile, Russia launched a monthly air route to Pyongyang on Sunday, highlighting growing ties between the two nations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who visited the resort earlier this month, pledged to promote it to Russian tourists as North Korea slowly reopens its borders post-pandemic.