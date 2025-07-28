Palestinians mourn the 11 victims of an attack in Khan Younis

More than half of the dead were women and children, local health officials said. The strike was one of several across Gaza that killed at least 36 people the same day. The attacks came just one day after Israel announced a daily 10-hour pause in operations in parts of Gaza to facilitate aid delivery. The military has not commented on the strikes, which occurred outside the designated pause hours. Gaza’s Health Ministry says over 59,800 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, with women and children making up more than half the toll.