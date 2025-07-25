Kapikaya Nature Sports and Culture Festival kicks off in Bafra, Türkiye

Running through 27 July, the festival features paragliding, rock climbing, cycling races and water sports. Its programme is aimed at lovers of adventure and nature. Local officials say the event is a key opportunity to promote Bafra’s tourism potential, while also showcasing the cultural heritage and natural landscapes of the Kapikaya region. With both domestic and international visitors in attendance, organisers are hoping that the festival will cement Bafra’s reputation as a growing destination for nature-based tourism and outdoor sports.