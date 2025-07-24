Welcome to Africanews

Shifting winds trap fire crews in deadly wildfire in Turkey

The victims, part of a 24-person response team, were trapped when shifting winds rapidly redirected the flames. At least 14 others were injured and remain in hospital, according to Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı. Nine major fires and eleven large blazes have broken out across Turkey in the past 24 hours, driven by extreme heat, drought and strong winds. Fires in the provinces of Eskisehir, Sakarya and Bilecik are mostly under control, but strong winds continue to make efforts difficult. The deaths bring the number of people killed in wildfires in Turkey this year to 13.

