Kyiv sees rare wartime protest over anti-corruption legislation

The legislation, passed by parliament and signed into law the same day, expands the powers of the prosecutor general over two key bodies — the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Critics warn the move threatens the independence of both agencies, potentially weakening oversight and damaging Ukraine’s bid for EU membership. Transparency International and EU officials expressed concern, while protesters accused the government of prioritising loyalty over reform. Fighting corruption remains central to Ukraine’s hopes of EU membership and continued Western financial support amid ongoing war.