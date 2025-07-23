Typhoon fails to stop wedding in flooded church in Philippines

Heavy rains intensified by Typhoon Wipha inundated Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan province, yet the couple pressed on with their long-planned ceremony. Aguilar walked down the aisle with her dress floating behind her, while guests watched from flooded pews. “We’ve been together for ten years. This is just another challenge we’ve overcome,” Verdillo said. Despite the weather, friends and family joined the celebration. More than 80,000 people remained in emergency shelters in the Philippines on Tuesday after floods, landslides and tidal surges caused by Typhoon Wipha.