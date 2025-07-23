Prince of Darkness mourned by fans on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman, known for his dark persona and raspy growl, died at age 76, only weeks after his farewell concert in Birmingham. Clad in black or shirtless in tribute, fans honoured the man dubbed the “Prince of Darkness.” Osbourne’s decades-long career spanned controversy, excess, and reinvention, from biting a bat on stage to starring in a beloved family reality show. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, once with Black Sabbath and later as a solo artist. A family statement confirmed he died surrounded by loved ones.