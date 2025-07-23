Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

'States must ACT NOW': Climate activists protest outside ICJ

The UN’s highest court has issued a long-anticipated advisory opinion on climate change, in a case brought by island nations seeking legal clarity on state obligations. A panel of 15 judges delivered the non-binding opinion on Wednesday in The Hague, while protestors outside the court urged governments to take urgent action. In the decade up to 2023, sea levels rose by a global average of around 4.3 centimetres, with parts of the Pacific rising higher still. The world has also warmed 1.3 degrees Celsius since preindustrial times because of the burning of fossil fuels.

More about
Netherlands The Hague Climate crisis climate change Protests Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..