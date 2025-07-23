Agadir’s Crocodile Park launches Morocco’s first zipline over live reptiles

The zipline attraction, the first of its kind in Morocco, offers participants a bird’s-eye view of the park’s crocodile enclosures while suspended in harnesses above the animals’ habitat. According to park officials, safety measures are in place, including regular equipment checks and supervision by trained staff. Participation is subject to certain restrictions to ensure all safety standards are met. Since its opening, the attraction has begun drawing visitors from across Morocco and abroad.