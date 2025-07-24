Escalating border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia turns deadly

At least 12 people have been killed and 17 injured, according to Thai authorities, after clashes erupted in multiple contested areas along the border. Civilians in Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces were among the casualties. Footage from Thai media showed residents fleeing their homes and seeking shelter in concrete bunkers as explosions rang out. Authorities began evacuating communities near the border. Tensions escalated sharply this week after diplomatic ties were downgraded, border crossings were closed, and land mine explosions wounded several Thai soldiers.