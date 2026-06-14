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FIFA to pay Somali referee barred by US despite failure to officiate

Referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States, arrives in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026   -  
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By Africanews

FIFA

Omar Artan will be paid his full World Cup salary despite not being able to officiate any game at the tournament, BBC Sport reported.

Fifa often pays officials at the conclusion of the World Cup, the world's football governing body considers Artan's ordeal unique.

He was deported by US immigration official after an 11-hour interrogation in Miami.

The 34-year-old has since seen an oupouring of solidarity, with UEFA picking him to officiate the Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa in August.

Named Africa's best male referee in 2025, Artan was set to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup .

Somalia is one of nearly 40 countries subject to new travel restrictions under the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

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