US to block UN funding for Somalia in blow to AU peace mission

In a move that could spell the end for the African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, the U.S has said it will stop the United Nations from supporting the mission.

In a diplomatic note to the African Union seen by Reuters, the US has vowed to block any spending of UN funds on the AU Support ​and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The mission's budget last year was $190 million, but financing has become increasingly difficult, leading to a huge funding shortfall.

The US is one of the largest supporters of the U.N. Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), whose total budget is projected to top $500 million this year.

The African Union force comprises of troops from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and others and has been in Somalia to prop up the beleagured federal government since 2009.

It relies heavily on U.N. support to pay for logistics, medical services and transportation of troops.

The African Union has since informed members of its Peace and Security Council of Washington's decision, warning that it carried significant implications for the future of the mission.

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly hostile to Somalia, blaming the government for Somali migrants in the US and imposed a travel ban on the country.