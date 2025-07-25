Rome swelters as tour guides and tourists struggle in extreme heat

This heatwave is marked by exceptionally high temperatures, health warnings, disruptions to daily life, and visible strain on infrastructure. Tour guides are struggling to work as they spend hours leading visitors through the Colosseum and Roman Forum, pausing only briefly for shade. Some are limiting themselves to just one tour per day due to the harsh conditions. The Roman Forum, where crowds often faint from heat, has become a focus of concern. It offers little shade or airflow, which is problematic. Italy's tour guide federation has requested earlier opening hours, but only evening slots at the Colosseum were added. The Forum remains closed until 9am, leaving guides exposed to dangerous midday heat.