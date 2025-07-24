Russian airstrike injures dozens in Kharkiv, including newborn baby

The attack, which involved deadly glide bombs, struck near a residential building and a civilian enterprise, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Dozens of people were injured, including children,” he wrote on Telegram. Firefighters were seen tackling flames that engulfed cars in a residential area, while emergency services continued efforts to assess the damage. The strike comes amid intensified Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian front lines and step up bombardments of cities, as questions grow over continued Western military support. Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul this week ended without a breakthrough.