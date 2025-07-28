Mexico City hosts festival celebrating 700 years of Tenochtitlan

Mexico City commemorated the 700th anniversary of its founding on Saturday with a series of public events and performances that celebrated its Indigenous heritage and historical roots. The celebrations mark the founding of Tenochtitlan in 1325 by the Mexica people, later known as the Aztecs, who settled in the Valley of Mexico following a divine sign: an eagle on a cactus. The symbol, later recorded in the Codex Mendoza, remains central to Mexican identity and appears on the national flag. Tenochtitlan grew into a powerful capital, renowned for its canals, markets and temples, before being conquered by Spanish forces in 1521. The festival included statements from officials, including President Claudia Sheinbaum, tho paid tribute to the city’s legacy.