Aid trucks move toward Gaza as Israel begins tactical pause

Dozens of aid trucks for Gaza began moving through Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Sunday. They are headed towards the Kerem Shalom crossing for inspection before entering the Gaza Strip, Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News reported. The movement coincides with a new daily 10-hour tactical pause in Israeli military operations across three densely populated areas of Gaza: Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Muwasi. The pause, starting each day at 10:00 a.m., aims to increase the flow of humanitarian aid, amid rising global concern over hunger in Gaza and mounting international criticism of Israel’s conduct in the 21-month war. Still, aid agencies warn the current delivery rate, which is around 69 trucks per day, is far below the 500–600 needed, as famine risks escalate across the territory.