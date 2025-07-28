Margo the whippet wins UK Dog Surf Championships

After two closely fought semi-finals, Margo took the top spot, earning cheers from the crowd. The event also saw three world records broken, including the fastest 50-metre paddleboard sprint, completed in 32 seconds by Matthew Jenkins with Gigi and Ben Grey with Boo. Guinness World Records official Pravin Patel confirmed two additional records: the highest number of dogs in a 50-metre paddleboard race, and the most dogs on a single giant paddleboard. Jenkins said he was “speechless” following his record-breaking run.