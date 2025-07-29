Ukraine marks Olenivka prison blast anniversary in Kyiv

In 2025, the United Nations confirmed Russia’s responsibility for the blast, which struck the prison barracks in Russian-occupied Donetsk. The Kyiv commemoration drew hundreds, including families of the dead and those still held in Russian captivity. Among them was Tetiana Vyshniak, whose son Artem has been imprisoned for over three years after being captured in Mariupol. “They protected us, now we must protect them and bring them home,” she said. Many held photos of loved ones and lit candles in remembrance.