Russia’s Far East rocked by major quake, tsunami alerts issued

The 8.8-magnitude quake, centred off the Kamchatka Peninsula near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, caused waves up to 15 metres high on parts of the Russian coast. Several people were injured, mostly while fleeing buildings, and aftershocks reached magnitudes of 6.9. Tsunami waves reached Japan and Hawaii, but no major damage was reported. In Severo-Kurilsk, homes and infrastructure were damaged, ships broke free in the port, and power was cut. A camp on Shumshu Island was swept away. Officials warned the risk from waves could persist for more than 24 hours.

