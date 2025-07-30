Emergency response underway after deadly floods in northern Romania

The town of Broșteni and the village of Neagra were among the worst hit, with homes destroyed, cars buried in mud, and electricity networks wiped out. Firefighters, volunteers and intervention teams from eight counties are working to clear debris, reopen roads and restore access to isolated communities. Authorities say there is an urgent need for drinking water, power generators, fuel and basic tools. SMURD helicopters evacuated 120 people, with another 85 rescued by land. Officials have pledged support and called for improved protection against future natural disasters.