WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne honoured in public procession through Birmingham

The procession moved along Broad Street and stopped at the Black Sabbath bench, a tribute to the band placed near the canal in 2019. Osbourne, who died last Tuesday at the age of 76, was the lead singer of Black Sabbath, which formed in Birmingham in 1968. His family watched as the cortege passed, accompanied by a live brass band. The event was arranged and paid for by the family. Since his death, fans have visited places in the city linked to Osbourne and Black Sabbath. Birmingham is often called the birthplace of heavy metal.