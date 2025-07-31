Welcome to Africanews

Tsunami warnings lifted in Japan and US but Chile remains on alert

While warnings for Japan and the United States were later lifted, some South American countries maintained emergency measures. Chile raised its alert to the highest level, leading to evacuations along its extensive coastline. Colombia ordered beach closures and halted maritime traffic, while Ecuador cancelled coastal classes, including in the Galapagos Islands. In Panama, coastal areas remained under surveillance and fishermen were urged to remain ashore. The earthquake, one of the strongest ever recorded, struck along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and caused multiple strong aftershocks.

