WATCH: 'Pennywise' the sea turtle released back into Atlantic

Named Pennywise, the turtle was found stranded in May and underwent rehabilitation at the Loggerhead Marinelife Centre. Due to her size, she was taken to a horse clinic for scans, where it was discovered she was carrying eggs. Now healthy, Pennywise returns to the ocean during Florida’s nesting season, which runs through October. The centre urges boaters to reduce speed in designated Sea Turtle Protection Zones, where encounters are more likely. All sea turtles are classified as endangered or threatened, and conservationists stress the importance of protecting them during this critical time.