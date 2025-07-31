Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

WATCH: 'Pennywise' the sea turtle released back into Atlantic

Named Pennywise, the turtle was found stranded in May and underwent rehabilitation at the Loggerhead Marinelife Centre. Due to her size, she was taken to a horse clinic for scans, where it was discovered she was carrying eggs. Now healthy, Pennywise returns to the ocean during Florida’s nesting season, which runs through October. The centre urges boaters to reduce speed in designated Sea Turtle Protection Zones, where encounters are more likely. All sea turtles are classified as endangered or threatened, and conservationists stress the importance of protecting them during this critical time.

More about
sea turtle USA Animals Florida egg Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..