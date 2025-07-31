Over 200 hectares burned as residents evacuated in Galicia wildfire

Welcome to Africanews

The fire in Galicia began on Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly due to high temperatures and winds. Emergency services have evacuated residents from Valeixe and placed seven nearby villages under lockdown as a precaution. More than 30 firefighting units, including air and ground support and the Military Emergency Unit (UME), have been deployed. Civil Protection has issued mobile alerts urging calm and instructing residents to follow safety guidelines.

