Child survives drone bullet to head as death toll climbs in Gaza

The child, identified as Lana Al-Basous, was treated at a local facility on Wednesday after the bullet became lodged between her skull and scalp without penetrating. A photographer who filmed the aftermath described the incident as “beyond imagination.” The war in Gaza has now claimed over 60,000 lives, according to the Ministry of Health. With hospitals overwhelmed and morgues full, the dead are being buried between tents housing displaced families. In some areas, shelters have become cemeteries. Medical staff are forced to prioritise patients with the best chance of survival as resources dwindle.