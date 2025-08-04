WATCH: Benin celebrates cultural heritage at Mask Festival

Performers wearing wooden masks and colourful fabrics danced through Porto-Novo on Sunday to the sound of drums, acting out stories passed down through generations. The festival is closely linked to the Yoruba, Somba, and Betammaribe communities, where masked figures such as Egungun and Zangbeto are seen as ancestral spirits that protect communities and connect the living with the spiritual world. The Beninese government promotes the event to boost cultural tourism, with visitors attending from neighbouring countries, Europe, and other regions. Officials say the festival is playing an increasing role in Benin’s tourism and cultural strategy.