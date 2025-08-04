Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

WATCH: Benin celebrates cultural heritage at Mask Festival

Performers wearing wooden masks and colourful fabrics danced through Porto-Novo on Sunday to the sound of drums, acting out stories passed down through generations. The festival is closely linked to the Yoruba, Somba, and Betammaribe communities, where masked figures such as Egungun and Zangbeto are seen as ancestral spirits that protect communities and connect the living with the spiritual world. The Beninese government promotes the event to boost cultural tourism, with visitors attending from neighbouring countries, Europe, and other regions. Officials say the festival is playing an increasing role in Benin’s tourism and cultural strategy.

More about
Benin masks Festival Culture Tradition Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..