Gaza boy searches rubble for grandparents after deadly Israeli attack

The child, identified only as Hammoud, is seen crying and calling out for his grandparents, who were reportedly killed in the attack, according to Hasaballah. The footage captures the boy digging through the debris of the collapsed building, with no further details provided about the location or the family. The Gaza health ministry says more than 60,400 people have been killed and over 148,700 wounded since the war between Israel and Hamas began nearly two years ago.