AI-powered robots prepare for first World Humanoid Robot Games

Thirty teams from countries including the United States, Brazil, Germany and Portugal will compete in fully autonomous 5-a-side football matches. The Shanhai Team from China Agricultural University, runners-up at June’s RoboCup in Brazil, was among those training on Monday. Powered by AI and equipped with visual sensors, the robots can locate the ball, move across the pitch, and recover after falling. Most teams are using Chinese-made robots, with each group programming their own decision-making systems.