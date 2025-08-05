WATCH: Northern Greece hosts Seçek Oil Wrestling Festival

Wrestlers wearing traditional leather trousers competed in matches rooted in a 671-year-old cultural practice. The two-day event, organised by the Seçek Minority Education and Culture Association, drew visitors from across the region and featured a range of cultural activities, including live concerts, theatre plays, and folk dance performances. Event organisers described the festival as a celebration of tradition and community, aiming to preserve practices that have been passed down through generations.