Crowds surge toward falling aid in Gaza during chaotic rush

Parachutes were seen opening above the town of Zawaida, as aid packages landed in distant locations and areas under military control. Crowds ran to retrieve supplies, with many struggling to reach them. Footage from AP showed people rushing for aid, with scuffles breaking out and at least one man seen holding a knife during a confrontation. “This is not a human practice,” said Rabah Rabah, a resident of al-Balah. Many criticised the method as shameful and humiliating. One eyewitness said a parcel landed on a tent, injuring a displaced person who was later taken to hospital.