Hiroshima remembers victims on 80th anniversary of atomic bombing

A ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Peace Memorial Park, where Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the city’s mayor and other officials laid flowers at the cenotaph. A minute of silence was observed at 8:15 a.m., the exact time the bomb struck on 6 August 1945. White doves were released following the mayor’s speech. The bombing killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima, followed by a second strike on Nagasaki that claimed 70,000 lives. Japan surrendered days later, ending World War II. Fewer than 100,000 survivors of the atomic bombings are still alive today.

Japan Hiroshima atomic bomb Memorial Video

