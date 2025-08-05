Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Flamingos return to Lake Van during seasonal migration

Known locally as "Allı Turna," the birds have gathered along the lake’s shoreline, where their red and white plumage contrasts with the surrounding landscape. Nature photographers have been documenting the scene, especially at sunset, when lighting conditions highlight the contrast between the birds, the water, and the sky. As in previous years, the lake continues to serve as a regular stopover for flamingos during migration, providing suitable conditions for rest and feeding before they continue their journey.

More about
Turkiye (Turkey) Van LAKE Flamingo migration Animals Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..