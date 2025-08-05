Flamingos return to Lake Van during seasonal migration

Known locally as "Allı Turna," the birds have gathered along the lake’s shoreline, where their red and white plumage contrasts with the surrounding landscape. Nature photographers have been documenting the scene, especially at sunset, when lighting conditions highlight the contrast between the birds, the water, and the sky. As in previous years, the lake continues to serve as a regular stopover for flamingos during migration, providing suitable conditions for rest and feeding before they continue their journey.