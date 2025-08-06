Fresh wildfires force evacuations in northern Spain

Hopes that forest fires around Ponteceso, in northwestern Spain, were easing were dashed on Tuesday afternoon as new outbreaks forced urgent evacuations. At least four separate blazes were reported near the parish of Corme Aldea. Strong winds from the northeast rapidly pushed the flames towards villages including Guxín, A Costa and Somonte, placing homes and lives at risk. Emergency crews faced limited aerial support as roads closed and smoke filled the air. The Xunta activated emergency level 2, and military units from León were deployed to assist, as fires scorched more land and cut power across the area.