‘Extinct in the wild’ Barbary lion cubs in Czech zoo prepare for relocation

The cubs, three females and one male, have spent recent weeks in the Czech zoo’s outdoor enclosure with their parents, Khalila and Bart. They will soon be transferred to other zoos involved in the breeding programme, including Beersheba Zoo in Israel. Barbary lions once roamed across North Africa but were declared extinct in the wild by the 1960s. Fewer than 200 are thought to remain in captivity worldwide. Early discussions have taken place with Moroccan authorities about a possible reintroduction of the Barbary lion to its natural habitat. A conference of experts is planned later this year or in early 2026 to explore whether such a move could be viable.