WATCH: Philadelphia’s Franklin Square glows in annual lantern festival

What began in 2016 as a novel summer attraction has grown into a seasonal tradition and is drawing visitors from across the US. This year’s festival features more than a thousand handcrafted lanterns, from glowing underwater worlds to the festival’s signature 200-foot dragon. Artisans spend a month building each silk-wrapped, hand-painted creation before the park opens to the public. Visitors wander among the displays, watch nightly performances and fountain shows, and sample food from local vendors. The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival runs until August 31st.