Palestinian children injured in Gaza to receive treatment in San Francisco

Fourteen-year-old Layan and six-year-old Ghazal were evacuated from the conflict zone to receive urgent care in the Bay Area. Layan sustained severe burns and shrapnel wounds when her school was bombed. She is accompanied by her mother and younger sister. Ghazal, injured by an explosion while her family was displaced in Rafah, is also with her mother and siblings. The mission is led by HEAL Palestine, which helps connect wounded children from Gaza with hospitals across the United States. A third child, eight-year-old Anas, arrived a day earlier. He suffered serious leg injuries in a bombing that killed his father.