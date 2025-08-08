Gaza troupe rehearses daily in shadow of bombing and displacement

Staff and students hold daily sessions in refugee camps, practising instruments and patriotic songs despite the ongoing war. In the besieged northern Gaza Strip, the group performed a work by Egyptian legend Umm Kulthum alongside Palestinian national pieces. Oud instructor Dr Ismail Daoud introduced the ensemble from the northern refugee camp, saying they had trained collectively for a year in makeshift settings. The troupe’s performances, held among the ruins, reflect efforts to maintain cultural life amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.