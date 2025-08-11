Nepal holds first Pride rally since major funding cuts

The LGBTQ+ community has seen many support centres close after the Trump administration began dismantling the US Agency for International Development’s humanitarian programmes, leaving thousands without assistance. Activist Simran Sherchan said the community remained hopeful of finding alternative funding to restart services. Nepal has made significant progress in recent years, becoming one of Asia’s first nations to legalise same-sex marriage and banning discrimination based on sexual orientation in its 2015 constitution. The US had been a major donor to the campaign.