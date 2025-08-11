Bautzen Pride goes ahead under police guard after threats

It was the third time the event has been held in the city, where last year around 1,000 participants were met by about 700 counter-demonstrators. Organisers said security was increased this year to prevent disruptions, while a separate Pride parade in Gelsenkirchen was cancelled after threats. Some in Bautzen link the hostility to "the rise of the far-right AfD party and increasing political radicalisation in Germany", warning "it poses a broader threat as the government struggles to respond".