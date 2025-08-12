Berlin protesters condemn killing of journalists in Gaza airstrikes

Demonstrators carried photographs of the victims and waved Palestinian flags, denouncing what they called the deliberate targeting of media workers. Israel’s military confirmed strikes that killed Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif, Mohamed Qreiqeh, four other journalists and two others. Gaza health officials said the group was sheltering outside Shifa Hospital when hit. Israel alleged al-Sharif led a Hamas cell, a claim denied by Al Jazeera. Press groups condemned the deaths, calling the conflict the most lethal for journalists in modern history, while the Committee to Protect Journalists and others described the attack as retribution against those documenting the war in Gaza.