Yoga meets Van Gogh in immersive Las Vegas sessions

Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas hosts the 45-minute Saturday morning sessions, which welcome all skill levels and combine guided poses with a shifting backdrop of the Dutch painter’s art. Each class costs $49.99 (€43) per participant and takes place within the venue’s digital gallery. The venue’s visual displays transform the space into a moving gallery as attendees follow their practice. Details and booking information are available through the event’s official website, VangoghVegas.com.

USA Las Vegas van Gogh yoga Video

