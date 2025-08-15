Protesters rally over Zelenskyy’s exclusion from Trump–Putin summit

The rally, organised by pro-Ukraine activists, began only hours before the leaders were due to meet to discuss the war in Ukraine. Protesters waved Ukrainian flags and carried signs, condemning the exclusion of Zelenskyy from the talks. Trump, who has both praised and criticised Putin, said there was a 25% chance of failure but suggested a future three-way meeting in Alaska if talks succeed. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy and other European leaders worked to ensure their interests are taken into account in the summit.