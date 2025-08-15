Kazakhstan National Day events held at Osaka Expo 2025

The event began with flagbearer Sergey Tsyrulnikov carrying the national flag, followed by warriors in traditional dress and musicians performing along the Grand Ring. Visitors heard both Kazakh and Japanese melodies, including Sakura performed on the jetygen, before singing the Kazakh anthem despite the rain. The day concluded with a concert by the Birlik dance ensemble and works by renowned composers. The Kazakhstan Pavilion, nearing its one-millionth visitor, showcased cultural heritage alongside innovations such as ALEM, a medical technology for organ preservation.