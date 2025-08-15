Homeless camps cleared in controversial policing push in Washington

Near the Institute of Peace on Thursday morning, about a dozen homeless residents of Washington DC were seen packing up as a garbage truck idled nearby. Volunteers from local aid agencies offered help, while protesters with anti-Trump signs gathered metres away. Officials cordoned off the area, allowing people time to clear their possessions before abandoned items were removed. Advocates criticise the move, warning it targets vulnerable people without offering sustainable solutions to homelessness.